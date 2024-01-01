CBX | CBX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CropBytes has been growing its crypto gamer community since 2018. CropBytes farming is based on sustainable economics like the real world. Gamers love the farming and strategic business challenges to play and grow their crypto farm. In this metaverse, gamers own farms, grow crops, raise animals and produce goods to grow their crypto farm. CBX utility token is an integral part of the growing CropBytes metaverse, and is linked to all in-game activities.You can find more information about CBX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenCBX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCBX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000