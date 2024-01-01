mexc
CropBytes has been growing its crypto gamer community since 2018. CropBytes farming is based on sustainable economics like the real world. Gamers love the farming and strategic business challenges to play and grow their crypto farm. In this metaverse, gamers own farms, grow crops, raise animals and produce goods to grow their crypto farm. CBX utility token is an integral part of the growing CropBytes metaverse, and is linked to all in-game activities.
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CBX (CBX) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CBX on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CBX or access MEXC CBX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CBX to gain higher income. Trade CBX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCBX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCBX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000
© 2024 MEXC.COM