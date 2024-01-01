CatBit | CB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CatBit Quick Project Information
CatBit, the next frontier in decentralized finance (DeFi), introduces a unique ecosystem merging the strength of Bitcoin with feline-inspired innovation.You can find more information about CatBit history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CB Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CatBit (CB) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CB
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CatBit or access MEXC CB and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CatBit to gain higher income. Trade CB futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000