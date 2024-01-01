CATSS | CATSS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Catscoin (CATSS) aims to be the leading memecoin on the Solana blockchain, positioning itself as the "King of Cat Memes" to herald a new era dominated by cats in the cryptocurrency space, encouraging investment for community growth and a shift from the age of dog-themed coins.You can find more information about CATSS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CATSS Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenCATSS
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenCATSS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply999,927,299.31