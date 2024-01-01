CATA | CATA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CATAMOTO is not only a meme coin, but also a utility token that supports CATAPULT-a launchpad platform for meme coins.You can find more information about CATA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenCATA
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply20,000,000,000