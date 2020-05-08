Cashaa | CAS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Cashaa Quick Project Information
Cashaa is the largest crypto-friendly neo-bank based in the UK banking hundreds of crypto businesses. It is started in 2016, as a P2P cash transfer service from the UK to Asia and Africa (CashAA), using Bitcoin. In late 2017 Cashaa decided to solve the banking issue for the entire crypto industry. Now they are ready with a crypto-friendly banking platform for old and new money.You can find more information about Cashaa history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CAS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Cashaa (CAS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CAS
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Cashaa or access MEXC CAS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Cashaa to gain higher income. Trade CAS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCAS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCAS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-05-08
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.02 USDT
Max Supply1,000,000,000