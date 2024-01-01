You can find more information about Carecoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The purpose of CARE is to revolutionize the world from a medical perspective so that all people in the world can be free from various diseases and lead healthy and satisfying lives. The cash generated from this project will be used to invest in the early realization of future medical technology and to expand access to treatment for those who cannot receive satisfactory treatment due to financial reasons.