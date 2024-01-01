You can find more information about CAND history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

CAND is an algorithmic stablecoin backed by self collateralized crypto loans (Nests) on the FlareLoans platform. Thanks to the Flare Time Series Oracle Rewards, holders of SGB or F-Assets are able to open self paying self collateralized loans as users earn Layer 1 network rewards while holding their Nest.