CAND | CAND Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CAND Quick Project Information
CAND is an algorithmic stablecoin backed by self collateralized crypto loans (Nests) on the FlareLoans platform. Thanks to the Flare Time Series Oracle Rewards, holders of SGB or F-Assets are able to open self paying self collateralized loans as users earn Layer 1 network rewards while holding their Nest.You can find more information about CAND history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CAND Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenCAND
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCAND
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,376,331