CryptoAI | Cai Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CryptoAI Quick Project Information
CryptoAI aims to revolutionize the crypto landscape by providing users with powerful and innovative tools in the form of powered telegram bots whose solutions to gain time, automate things and make it easier to trade cryptos.You can find more information about CryptoAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
Cai Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CryptoAI (Cai) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade Cai
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CryptoAI or access MEXC Cai and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CryptoAI to gain higher income. Trade Cai futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCAI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCAI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000