CAF | CAF Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CAF Quick Project Information
Child Aid Fund is a public welfare MEME coin that uses transaction tax revenue to assist children or organizations needing assistance.You can find more information about CAF history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CAF Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CAF (CAF) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CAF
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CAF or access MEXC CAF and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CAF to gain higher income. Trade CAF futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCAF
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenCAF
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000