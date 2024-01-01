You can find more information about BandZai history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

ZAIs are clumsy but fierce mythical creatures whose principal hobby is, well, fighting each other! Send your very own ZAIs to battle in quest for fame and experience, or level them up through a unique training system. Earn $BZAI as you win fights with your ZAIs, or take control over one of our unique centers and start nursing and selling ZAIs, training them or crafting potions! Get more powerful and more exclusive ZAIs, fight your way to the end game in both PVE and PvP modes and earn ever greater rewards!