Beyond Finance | BYN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Beyond Finance Quick Project Information
Previously Beyondfi, NBX is a decentralized derivative platform that allows users to unlock the full potential of decentralized finance without limits. With prominent key partners including Huobi Ventures, Spark Digital Capital, and OKex Block Dream Fund, NBX values the decentralization and ethos of open finance.You can find more information about Beyond Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BYN Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Beyond Finance (BYN) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BYN
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Beyond Finance or access MEXC BYN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Beyond Finance to gain higher income. Trade BYN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBYN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBYN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000