BULLSHI | BULLSHI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BULLSHI Quick Project Information
BULLSHI aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the new age of digital currency, all while fostering a community that values humor, creativity, and inclusiveness.You can find more information about BULLSHI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BULLSHI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BULLSHI (BULLSHI) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BULLSHI
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BULLSHI or access MEXC BULLSHI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BULLSHI to gain higher income. Trade BULLSHI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBULLSHI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBULLSHI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,100,000,000