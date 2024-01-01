BTN | BTN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Butane is an advanced synthetics platform on the Cardano Network. BTN is the native token of the Butane Protocol, used for governance, staking, and as an alternative for CDP interest repayment.You can find more information about BTN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BTN (BTN) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BTN
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BTN or access MEXC BTN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BTN to gain higher income. Trade BTN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBTN
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenBTN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply25,000,000