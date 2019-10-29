Bytom | BTM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Bytom is an interactive protocol of multiple byte assets. Heterogeneous byte-assets (indigenous digital currency, digital assets) that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain and atomic assets (warrants, securities, dividends, bonds, intelligence information, forecasting information and other information that exist in the physical world) can be registered, exchanged, gambled and engaged in other more complicated and contract-based interoperations via Bytom.You can find more information about Bytom history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenBTM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token比原鏈
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2019-10-29
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.038 USDT
Max Supply2,100,000,000