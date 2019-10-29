mexc
Bytom Quick Project Information

Bytom is an interactive protocol of multiple byte assets. Heterogeneous byte-assets (indigenous digital currency, digital assets) that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain and atomic assets (warrants, securities, dividends, bonds, intelligence information, forecasting information and other information that exist in the physical world) can be registered, exchanged, gambled and engaged in other more complicated and contract-based interoperations via Bytom.
You can find more information about Bytom history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

BTM Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Bytom (BTM) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BTM on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Bytom or access MEXC BTM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Bytom to gain higher income. Trade BTM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBTM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token比原鏈
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2019-10-29
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.038 USDT
Max Supply2,100,000,000
