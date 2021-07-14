Biswap | BSW Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Biswap Quick Project Information
Biswap is the first decentralized exchange platform on the market with a three-type referral system and the lowest platform transaction fees (0.1%). We are a decentralized exchange platform for swapping BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain network. This network guarantees superior speed and much lower network transaction costs.You can find more information about Biswap history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BSW Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Biswap (BSW) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BSW
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Biswap or access MEXC BSW and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Biswap to gain higher income. Trade BSW futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBSW
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBSW
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-07-14
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply700,000,000