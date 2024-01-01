BRC App | BRCT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BRC App Quick Project Information
BRC App makes tokens and products accessible in a simple app available on App Store and Play Store for peak retail access. All BRC tokens, market data, launches, and more available in one place.You can find more information about BRC App history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BRCT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BRC App (BRCT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BRCT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BRC App or access MEXC BRCT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BRC App to gain higher income. Trade BRCT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBRCT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBRCT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000