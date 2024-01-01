BRCStarter | BRCST Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BRCStarter Quick Project Information
BRCStarter is one of the first BRC-20 focused launchpads, aiming to accelerate the adoption of BRC-20 projects within the crypto industry. They are committed to contributing to the future trajectory of BRC-20 tokens by providing an app that enables projects to establish a thriving ecosystem for their activities.You can find more information about BRCStarter history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BRCST Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BRCStarter (BRCST) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BRCST
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BRCStarter or access MEXC BRCST and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BRCStarter to gain higher income. Trade BRCST futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBRCST
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBRCST
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000