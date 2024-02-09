BRAINERS | BRAINERS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BRAINERS Quick Project Information
Brainers redefines social networking by enabling users to earn through interactions. With BRAINERS token on Ethereum, it fosters community growth and innovation.You can find more information about BRAINERS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BRAINERS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BRAINERS (BRAINERS) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BRAINERS
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BRAINERS or access MEXC BRAINERS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BRAINERS to gain higher income. Trade BRAINERS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBRAINERS
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenBRAINERS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2024-02-09
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.371 USDT
Max Supply371,000,000