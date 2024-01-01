Brave Power Crystal | Bpc Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Brave Power Crystal Quick Project Information
Brave Power Crystal (BPC) is considered as one of the blockchain game relations with Brave Frontier Heroes (BFH). BFH is the crossover of the extremely successful mobile game BRAVE FRONTIER and the no.1 blockchain game My Crypto Heroes*. It combines the proven gameplay of BRAVE FRONTIER with the proven game economy of My Crypto Heroes.You can find more information about Brave Power Crystal history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
Bpc Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Brave Power Crystal (Bpc) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade Bpc
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Brave Power Crystal or access MEXC Bpc and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Brave Power Crystal to gain higher income. Trade Bpc futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBPC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBPC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000