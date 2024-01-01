You can find more information about Brave Power Crystal history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Brave Power Crystal (BPC) is considered as one of the blockchain game relations with Brave Frontier Heroes (BFH). BFH is the crossover of the extremely successful mobile game BRAVE FRONTIER and the no.1 blockchain game My Crypto Heroes*. It combines the proven gameplay of BRAVE FRONTIER with the proven game economy of My Crypto Heroes.