$BOZO is the official community token for Bozo Collective. This is a deflationary token supported by various DApps under the Bozo umbrella. The DApps include but are not limited to BOZOsniper (A tool for trading SPL tokens on Solana), BozoSwap (a token swap for your favorite memecoins with rewards for trading), BozoWheel (A game where you can deposit $BOZO and spin for prizes).