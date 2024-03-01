BOTAI | BOTAI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BOTAI Quick Project Information
In a rapidly evolving web3 landscape, Robot AI is creating a decentralised ecosystem of applications that provide security, transparency, and efficiency to partners.You can find more information about BOTAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BOTAI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BOTAI (BOTAI) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BOTAI
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BOTAI or access MEXC BOTAI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BOTAI to gain higher income. Trade BOTAI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBOTAI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBOTAI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000