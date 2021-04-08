Boson Protocol | BOSON Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Boson Protocol is a trust minimised and cost minimised protocol that automates digital to physical redemptions using NFTs encoded with game theory. Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.You can find more information about Boson Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenBOSON
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBOSON
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-04-08
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply200,000,000