Borzoi Quick Project Information

Borzoi is a memecoin. It stands out in the memecoin realm by seamlessly blending humor, community involvement, and charitable endeavors. Borzoi is revolutionizing the crypto landscape with our adventurous spirit and innovation. We empower users worldwide and make a positive impact through our "Let Me Do It For You" dream fund, helping individuals achieve their dreams through charitable initiatives.
You can find more information about Borzoi history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

BORZOI Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Borzoi (BORZOI)
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Borzoi to gain higher income.
English name of the tokenBORZOI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000
