Borzoi | BORZOI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Borzoi Quick Project Information
Borzoi is a memecoin. It stands out in the memecoin realm by seamlessly blending humor, community involvement, and charitable endeavors. Borzoi is revolutionizing the crypto landscape with our adventurous spirit and innovation. We empower users worldwide and make a positive impact through our "Let Me Do It For You" dream fund, helping individuals achieve their dreams through charitable initiatives.You can find more information about Borzoi history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BORZOI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Borzoi (BORZOI) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BORZOI
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Borzoi or access MEXC BORZOI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Borzoi to gain higher income. Trade BORZOI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBORZOI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000