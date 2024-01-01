You can find more information about Borzoi history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Borzoi is a memecoin. It stands out in the memecoin realm by seamlessly blending humor, community involvement, and charitable endeavors. Borzoi is revolutionizing the crypto landscape with our adventurous spirit and innovation. We empower users worldwide and make a positive impact through our "Let Me Do It For You" dream fund, helping individuals achieve their dreams through charitable initiatives.