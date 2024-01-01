Bonk 2.0 | BONK2SOL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Bonk 2.0 Quick Project Information
Bonk 2.0 is a meme coin on the Solana chain.You can find more information about Bonk 2.0 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BONK2SOL Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Bonk 2.0 (BONK2SOL) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BONK2SOL
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Bonk 2.0 or access MEXC BONK2SOL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Bonk 2.0 to gain higher income. Trade BONK2SOL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBONK2SOL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBONK2SOL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply93,526,170,019,115