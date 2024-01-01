BONDLYV2 | BONDLYV2 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BONDLYV2 Quick Project Information
Bondly is at the forefront of bringing authenticated, digital-first goods to the market in music, entertainment, gaming and collectibles with a suite of products and services designed to support the entire blockchain ecosystem.You can find more information about BONDLYV2 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BONDLYV2 Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenBONDLYV2
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBONDLYV2
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply983,620,759