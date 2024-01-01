BOMX | BOMX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BOMX Quick Project Information
Jump on the Lily Pad with BOMX, Where Frogs Lead the Leap into Crypto Fun, Solana Innovation, and Ribbiting Community Vibes!You can find more information about BOMX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BOMX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BOMX (BOMX) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BOMX
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BOMX or access MEXC BOMX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BOMX to gain higher income. Trade BOMX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBOMX
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenBOMX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply90,000,000,000