BNBSHIB | BNBSHIB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BNBSHIB Quick Project Information
BNBShib is more than just a token, it's a movement, a playful journey and a nod to the mischievous Shiba Inu, our mascot who’s always ready for a good laugh.You can find more information about BNBSHIB history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BNBSHIB Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BNBSHIB (BNBSHIB) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BNBSHIB
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BNBSHIB or access MEXC BNBSHIB and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BNBSHIB to gain higher income. Trade BNBSHIB futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBNBSHIB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000