BLT | BLT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BLT Quick Project Information
Blocto is a cross-chain, integrated smart contract wallet service designed for both developers and users. In the vision we would like to be the Steam for dApps, A cross-chain dApp ecosystem for dApps to grow exponentially. With Blocto, users can easily and frictionlessly interact with their NFTs, crypto assets, and blockchain decentralized applications (dApps) within the mobile app. Irrespective of which blockchain these assets and applications are built on, developers can integrate and leverage the Blocto service to provide a seamless onboarding process.You can find more information about BLT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BLT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BLT (BLT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BLT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BLT or access MEXC BLT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BLT to gain higher income. Trade BLT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBLT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBLT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000