Blocto is a cross-chain, integrated smart contract wallet service designed for both developers and users. In the vision we would like to be the Steam for dApps, A cross-chain dApp ecosystem for dApps to grow exponentially. With Blocto, users can easily and frictionlessly interact with their NFTs, crypto assets, and blockchain decentralized applications (dApps) within the mobile app. Irrespective of which blockchain these assets and applications are built on, developers can integrate and leverage the Blocto service to provide a seamless onboarding process.