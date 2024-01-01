mexc
BitLex is a revolutionary new keyboard that allows users to earn a passive income simply by using it to conduct their day-to-day typing activities. This innovative keyboard has converted keyboard themes into non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, which users can own and use to earn tokens as they type.
BL Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BitLex (BL) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BitLex to gain higher income.
English name of the tokenBL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
