BitStarters | BITS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BitStarters Quick Project Information
BitStarters is a fully decentralized multichain protocol for launching innovative web3 projects.You can find more information about BitStarters history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BITS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BitStarters (BITS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BITS
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BitStarters or access MEXC BITS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BitStarters to gain higher income. Trade BITS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBITS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBITS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply86,000,000