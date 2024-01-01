Bitbull | BITBULL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Bitbull Quick Project Information
BITBULL brings sound money to the world, fulfilling the original promise of Bitcoin as "Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash". Merchants and users are empowered with low fees and reliable confirmations. The future shines brightly with unrestricted growth, global adoption, permissionless innovation, and decentralisation.You can find more information about Bitbull history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BITBULL Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Bitbull (BITBULL) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BITBULL
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Bitbull or access MEXC BITBULL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Bitbull to gain higher income. Trade BITBULL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBITBULL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBITBULL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000