BIN | BIN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BIN Quick Project Information
Binemon is a virtual pet NFT game combined with elements of an Idle RPG game. In addition to collecting and trading eggs, ambrosia (fusion), characters, items, land, and players are also connected to fight in PVE, PVP modes and receive cryptocurrency rewards.You can find more information about BIN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BIN Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BIN (BIN) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BIN
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BIN or access MEXC BIN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BIN to gain higher income. Trade BIN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBIN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBIN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000