The BID Protocol (BIDP) is a cryptocurrency platform that focuses on facilitating fair launches. Its primary feature is the implementation of a Dutch auction system designed to prevent issues like front-running, witch attacks, and gas wars.BID Protocol is the first fully on-chain auction protocol in the BRC-20 tokens and inscriptions sectors. Users can auction their BRC20 or inscription assets via a Dutch auction, enjoying access to a 100% fair sale.