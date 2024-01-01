BHO | BHO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BHO Quick Project Information
BHO Network is a multi-chain platform based on Subtrate framework that is dedicated to decentralized financial (DeFi) applications and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). We carry the mission to connect the crypto space with qualified real-world assets using blockchain with minimal costs, high security and unparalleled transaction throughput.You can find more information about BHO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BHO Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenBHO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBHO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply7,500,000,000