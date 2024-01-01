mexc
BHO Quick Project Information

BHO Network is a multi-chain platform based on Subtrate framework that is dedicated to decentralized financial (DeFi) applications and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). We carry the mission to connect the crypto space with qualified real-world assets using blockchain with minimal costs, high security and unparalleled transaction throughput.
You can find more information about BHO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

BHO Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BHO (BHO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BHO on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BHO or access MEXC BHO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BHO to gain higher income. Trade BHO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBHO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBHO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply7,500,000,000
