Register Now

BaseXchange is a pioneering multichain platform, revolutionizing decentralized trading. With features like token swaps, liquidity pool staking, spot, futures, binary trading, and a launchpad, it prioritizes user empowerment, innovation, and secure trading experiences.

English name of the token BEX1

Withdrawal Status Available

Chinese name of the token BEX1

Deposit Status Cannot be deposited

Issue Time --

Trading status Tradable

Issue Price