BD20 Quick Project Information

The BRC-20 DEX leads the way on the BRC20 network, simplifying and improving the DeFi trading. At its core, the platform features a decentralized exchange known for its low fees and quick transaction times. Additionally, it includes a Cross-Chain Bridge, allowing for easy transfers of BTC and BRC-20 tokens to other EVM-compatible networks such as Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Polygon (MATIC). This makes it a user-friendly and efficient choice for those looking to navigate the DeFi ecosystem.
BD20 Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BD20 (BD20) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BD20 on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BD20 or access MEXC BD20 and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BD20 to gain higher income. Trade BD20 futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBD20
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
