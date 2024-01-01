You can find more information about BD20 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The BRC-20 DEX leads the way on the BRC20 network, simplifying and improving the DeFi trading. At its core, the platform features a decentralized exchange known for its low fees and quick transaction times. Additionally, it includes a Cross-Chain Bridge, allowing for easy transfers of BTC and BRC-20 tokens to other EVM-compatible networks such as Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Polygon (MATIC). This makes it a user-friendly and efficient choice for those looking to navigate the DeFi ecosystem.