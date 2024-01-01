You can find more information about BabyChita Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

BabyChita is a project that aims to benefit society by creating new projects for the future. The main element of our project is to create artificial intelligence ( AI ) modules that will make everyone's work easier. We aim to touch your lives and progress with these artificial intelligence ( AI ) projects. At the same time, BabyChita is a P2E project. We aim to offer you, the users, a perfect game by combining artificial intelligence ( AI ) and gaming. While playing games, you can also chat with our artificial intelligence ( AI ) assistants to get to know BabyChita better and start using it.