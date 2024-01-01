BabyChita Token | BCT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BabyChita Token Quick Project Information
BabyChita is a project that aims to benefit society by creating new projects for the future. The main element of our project is to create artificial intelligence ( AI ) modules that will make everyone's work easier. We aim to touch your lives and progress with these artificial intelligence ( AI ) projects. At the same time, BabyChita is a P2E project. We aim to offer you, the users, a perfect game by combining artificial intelligence ( AI ) and gaming. While playing games, you can also chat with our artificial intelligence ( AI ) assistants to get to know BabyChita better and start using it.You can find more information about BabyChita Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenBCT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBCT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000