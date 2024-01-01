Old Bitcoin | BC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Old Bitcoin Quick Project Information
Eternal Crypt - Wizardry BC is an ambitious BCG project that blends traditional gaming with blockchain technology, transforming from an RPG to a cookie-clicker genre.You can find more information about Old Bitcoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Old Bitcoin (BC) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BC
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Old Bitcoin or access MEXC BC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Old Bitcoin to gain higher income. Trade BC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBC
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenBC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000