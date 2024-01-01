BBS Network | BBS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BBS Network Quick Project Information
The BBS Network is a public network of interconnected message boards (nostalgically called BBS, for Bulletin Board System), where all critical data is kept on-chain and every post is an NFT. The BBS token can be used to purchase ad space across the entire network as well as be staked to govern the network. Mining BBS tokens is done by generating verifiable engagement on user-created BBSes. In a sense, BBS Network can be likened to a "decentralized Reddit", spread across multiple domains to prevent censorship, while maintaining a network effect and openness for anyone to build upon.You can find more information about BBS Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BBS Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenBBS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBBS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000