ByByeCar Quick Project Information
The Bybyecar project is an initiative that seeks to revolutionize the automotive industry by addressing its opacity and unfairness . It aims to enhance user experience by providing an integrated solution for buying, selling, servicing, and paying for cars through a super app based on blockchain technology.You can find more information about ByByeCar history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BBC Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenBBC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBBC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply500,000,000