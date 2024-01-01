Bank BTC | BANKBTC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Bank BTC Quick Project Information
BANK BTC, as a blockchain peer-to-peer payment gateway, allows traders to trade and transact with each other without any centralized third party to simplify the transactions. Following the footsteps of Bitcoin, BANK BTC is 100% trust less and decentralized.You can find more information about Bank BTC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BANKBTC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Bank BTC (BANKBTC) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BANKBTC
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Bank BTC or access MEXC BANKBTC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Bank BTC to gain higher income. Trade BANKBTC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBANKBTC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBANKBTC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000