Bank BTC Quick Project Information

BANK BTC, as a blockchain peer-to-peer payment gateway, allows traders to trade and transact with each other without any centralized third party to simplify the transactions. Following the footsteps of Bitcoin, BANK BTC is 100% trust less and decentralized.
BANKBTC Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenBANKBTC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBANKBTC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000
