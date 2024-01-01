Banana Gun | BANANAGUN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Banana Gun Quick Project Information
Banana Gun is a Telegram bot that allows you to snipe upcoming launches, or safely buy tokens that are already live. We aim to be your go-to sniper / manual buyer on Ethereum Network, and probably more chains along the way.You can find more information about Banana Gun history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BANANAGUN Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenBANANAGUN
Chinese name of the tokenBanana Gun
Issue Time--
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000