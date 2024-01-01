BABYTRUMP | BABYTRUMP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BABYTRUMP Quick Project Information
Baby Trump is a meme coin on BNB Smart Chain.You can find more information about BABYTRUMP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BABYTRUMP Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BABYTRUMP (BABYTRUMP) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BABYTRUMP
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BABYTRUMP or access MEXC BABYTRUMP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BABYTRUMP to gain higher income. Trade BABYTRUMP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBABYTRUMP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBABYTRUMP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply474,474,474