Aryacoin combines the power of DAO, Web3, and DeFi to create a truly decentralized and transparent ecosystem. Through its decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), Aryacoin empowers its community members to actively participate in decision-making processes, ensuring a democratic and inclusive governance structure.You can find more information about Aryacoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenAYA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAYA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,200,000,000