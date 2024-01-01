AUTO | AUTO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AUTO Quick Project Information
AUTO is native utility and governance token to the Autofarm protocol which initiated on the 15th of Dec 2020 on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The AUTO token can be used for proposals voting and will receive fees that are earned from the protocol.You can find more information about AUTO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AUTO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AUTO (AUTO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AUTO
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AUTO or access MEXC AUTO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AUTO to gain higher income. Trade AUTO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAUTO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAUTO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply80,638