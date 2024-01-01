mexc
@Pay is a BNPL and Payment gateway for both Fiat and cryptocurrencies. In our ecosystem both customers and merchants are rewarded for buying and selling goods through the @Pay rewards program which incentivises on time repayments and crypto adoption. Merchants can also accept crypto payments while settling in fiat without the need for intermediary exchanges and off-ramps.
ATPAY Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AtPay (ATPAY)
Trade ATPAY futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenATPAY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenATPAY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply300,000,000
