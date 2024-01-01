You can find more information about AtPay history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

@Pay is a BNPL and Payment gateway for both Fiat and cryptocurrencies. In our ecosystem both customers and merchants are rewarded for buying and selling goods through the @Pay rewards program which incentivises on time repayments and crypto adoption. Merchants can also accept crypto payments while settling in fiat without the need for intermediary exchanges and off-ramps.