RIZON | ATOLO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Rizon blockchain is a tendermint core based blockchain. Rizon develops modules that support transforming off-chain services into blockchain-based services as well as easy application of blockchain into services that can be provided as on-chain ones, boosting the inflow of the ecosystem participants and the diversification of businesses.You can find more information about RIZON history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenATOLO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenATOLO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,851,982,500