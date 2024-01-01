ASTR | ASTR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ASTR Quick Project Information
Astar Network is the #1 TVL Smart Contract Hub for WASM + EVM on Polkadot.
Since winning its Parachain auction in January 2022, Astar Network has become the top Parachain in the Polkadot ecosystem in Total Value Locked and most Ethereum assets transferred over. Astar Network is the leading smart contract hub that connects the Polkadot ecosystem to Ethereum, Cosmos, and all major layer 1 blockchains. Astar Network supports dApps using multiple virtual machines—namely WASM and EVM—and offers the best technology solutions and financial incentives via its Build2Earn and Astar Incubation Program for Web3 developers to build on top of a secure, scalable, and interoperable blockchain.You can find more information about ASTR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ASTR Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ASTR (ASTR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ASTR
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ASTR or access MEXC ASTR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ASTR to gain higher income. Trade ASTR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenASTR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenASTR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply7,000,000,000