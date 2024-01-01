ASN | ASN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ASN Quick Project Information
ASNAi is an innovative platform at the intersection of AI and cryptocurrency, aimed at enhancing the digital economy with smart, AI-driven solutions. Our mission is to integrate cutting-edge artificial intelligence to revolutionize trading, security, and user experience in the crypto space. ASNAi stands as a beacon of progress, propelling the crypto world towards a more intelligent and intuitive future.You can find more information about ASN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ASN Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ASN (ASN) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ASN
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ASN or access MEXC ASN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ASN to gain higher income. Trade ASN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenASN
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenASN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply357,000,000,000,000,000