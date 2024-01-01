AROS | AROS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AROS Quick Project Information
AROS - Human Intelligence text-to-video Model.You can find more information about AROS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AROS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AROS (AROS) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AROS
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AROS or access MEXC AROS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AROS to gain higher income. Trade AROS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAROS
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenAROS
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000